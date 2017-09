A train derails in this series of still images from the video of a security camera near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

MADRID (Reuters) - The derailment of a train in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia has killed 80 people and 94 are still injured, the deputy head of the regional government said on Thursday.

He also said that among the 94 injured, 35 were in serious condition, including four children.