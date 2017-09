Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (C) walks with Development Minister Ana Pastor (R) and Galician regional president Alberto Nunez Feijoo (L) as they tour the wreckage of a train crash near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lavandeira Jr./Pool

MADRID (Reuters) - The derailment of a train in the northwestern region of Galicia, which killed 78 people, was caused by excessive speed, an official source with knowledge of ongoing investigations told Reuters.

The source could however not confirm at exactly what speed the train was travelling when it hit the bend.