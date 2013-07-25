FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., British citizens amongst injured in Spanish train disaster: embassies
July 25, 2013 / 12:27 PM / in 4 years

U.S., British citizens amongst injured in Spanish train disaster: embassies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A train derails in this still image from the video of a security camera near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

MADRID (Reuters) - U.S. and British citizens are amongst the people injured in the derailment of a train in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, the U.S. and British embassies in Madrid said.

“We are currently gathering information about the accident and are in touch with families of some injured American Citizens,” said U.S. Charge d‘Affaires a.i. Luis G. Moreno in a written statement posted on the U.S. embassy website.

A spokesman for the British embassy said he was aware of one British national being injured. He declined to give further details on the injured Briton’s condition.

Reporting by Tomas Cobos and Sarah White; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
