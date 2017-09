An overhead view of the wreckage of a train crash is seen near Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, in this still image from video, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Aeromedia.es

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish train that derailed on Wednesday, killing at least 78, entered a sharp bend at high speed then careered off the tracks, smashing into a wall running alongside the rail, security camera footage posted on El Pais newspaper website showed on Thursday.