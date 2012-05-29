FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to go to market to fund Bankia, regions: source
May 29, 2012 / 9:14 AM / in 5 years

Spain to go to market to fund Bankia, regions: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Spain's Bankia bank is seen at one of its branches in front of its headquarters building in Madrid May 28, 2012. Spanish debt yields jumped and shares in fourth-largest lender Bankia SA plunged to record lows, highlighting a lack of confidence in government efforts to stabilise the finances of Spain and its ailing banks. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will recapitalize nationalized lender Bankia (BKIA.MC) by issuing new debt, not by injecting bonds into the lender, and will likely adopt on Friday a new mechanism to back its regions’ debt, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

“There is a clear preference to tap the market. The other option (injecting state bonds directly into Bankia) is marginal,” the source said.

“The (bank restructuring fund) FROB has liquidity and can tap the market. The Treasury also has a strong liquidity position. We’ll choose one or the other mechanism.”

The source also said the government would task the Treasury with issuing and distributing debt to the regions, under strict conditions of meeting deficit targets and implementing austerity plans.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

