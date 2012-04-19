EU to back up Spain on YPF case: Spanish official

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (Reuters) - The European Union will intervene on Spain’s behalf over the Argentine government’s plan to seize a controlling stake in oil company YPF (YPFD.BA) from Spanish firm Repsol, a senior Spanish official said on Thursday.

“There are going to be very clear interventions on the part of the European Union,” Spanish trade secretary Jaime Garcia-Legaz said in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where top trade officials from the Group of 20 economic powers are meeting.

Garcia-Legaz declined to give details on what steps the intervention would involve, but added that he expected colleagues from the G20 to support Madrid, which has threatened economic retaliation over Argentina’s move.

“There will be declarations from the various members of the representatives of the Group of 20, and I think the message will be a very clear rejection of this decision,” he said.

In addition, Spain would get support from Mexico and other Latin American nations, as well as the United States, he said.

A senior government source said this week Spain would ask the EU to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization against Argentina.

YPF has been under intense pressure from the center-left government of Argentine President Cristina Fernandez to boost production, and its share price has plunged due to months of speculation about a state takeover.

Until recently, YPF had a harmonious relationship with Fernandez. However, a surging fuel import bill has pushed a widening energy shortfall to the top of her agenda at a time of worsening state finances in Latin America’s No. 3 economy.