Seo Ho-Jin (242) and Oh Se-Jong (R) of South Korea carry their coach Song Jae-Kenn after the men's 5000 metres short track speed skating relay final at the Torino 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy, February 25, 2006.

SEOUL (Reuters) - Former Olympic short track speed skating champion Oh Se-jong has been killed in a motorcycle crash in Seoul, according to local media reports.

The 33-year-old Oh died on Monday after his motorcycle collided with a car making a U-turn, Yonhap News Agency said on Tuesday.

Oh was a member of South Korea’s gold medal winning 5,000 meters relay team at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin. He retired later that year.