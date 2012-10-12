FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speedskating: U.S. coaches resign and accept suspensions
October 12, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Speedskating: U.S. coaches resign and accept suspensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United States short track speedskating coach Chun Jae-su resigned and accepted a suspension in the wake of allegations he ordered a skater to tamper with a competitor’s equipment.

Assistant coach Yeo Jun-hyung, who had been temporarily put in charge of the U.S. team, has also resigned and accepted a suspension, the organization said on Thursday.

“In addition to their resignations, both have accepted suspensions from U.S. Speedskating through February 2014, which includes the ...Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia,” the organization said in an email to Reuters.

Both Chun and Yeo were already under suspension.

Chun was also being investigated following complaints about the South Korean’s training methods and claims of verbal, physical and psychological abuse of skaters.

He has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

