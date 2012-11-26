India's SpiceJet says foreign carriers interested to buy stake in company

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.BO) said on Monday that some foreign investors have expressed interests to pick up a stake in the company following a recent rule change, but it was premature to comment on a possible deal.

Struggling Indian carriers Jet Airways (JET.NS) and SpiceJet (SPJT.BO) are in talks with Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways and Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL) to sell minority stakes, a senior government official with direct knowledge of the talks said earlier on Monday.