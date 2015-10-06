FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spielberg brings Cold War story 'Bridge of Spies' to silver screen
October 6, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Spielberg brings Cold War story 'Bridge of Spies' to silver screen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oscar winner Tom Hanks plays a New York lawyer negotiating the release of a U.S. pilot held captive by the Soviet Union during the Cold War in his latest film “Bridge of Spies”.

Steven Spielberg directs the movie, which is inspired by real events.

“What is exciting for me is to have audiences discover ... the kind of relationships that this lawyer has with his client,” Spielberg said at the film’s New York premiere on Sunday.

“It goes beyond politics and policy, it goes beyond ideologies ... it starts to tell us the human truth about how important it is to be able to communicate and to use your words and use your principles.”

