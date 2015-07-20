FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
July 20, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Gulf waterway near Houston partly reopened after barge accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A section of a key Gulf Coast waterway has been reopened to one-way traffic after being shut due to a barge collision on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A section of the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW) from where it intersects the Houston Ship Channel to Mile Marker 348 on the ICW, has been opened to one-way traffic westbound until one of four vessels involved in the collision is removed.

The Coast Guard said it does not believe a significant amount of product was released into the waterway.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

