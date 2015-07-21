Gulf waterway near Houston partly reopened after barge accident

(Reuters) - A section of a key Gulf Coast waterway has been reopened to one-way traffic after being shut due to a barge collision near Bolivar Peninsula in Texas on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The section of the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), from where it intersects the Houston Ship Channel to Mile Marker 348 on the ICW, has been opened to one-way traffic westbound until one of four vessels involved in the collision is removed.

The Coast Guard said it does not believe a significant amount of product was released into the waterway.

The two eastbound barges involved in the accident were operated by Kirby Inland Marine, part of Kirby Corp. The two westbound barges were operated by Enterprise Marine Services, a subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners LP, according to the Coast Guard.

The collision led to a fire on one of the barges, which was carrying 1 million gallons of the highly volatile gasoline additive naphtha and it took over four hours to extinguish the blaze.

The Coast Guard said it was not clear if the fire burned diesel fuel used aboard the barge, or the naphtha product.

Vessel traffic in the ship channel has not been impacted, it added.