March 8, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 6 years ago

Spirax-Sarco profit up; pumps business steering growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc (SPX.L) posted a higher pretax profit for 2011, helped by growth in its higher-margin Watson-Marlow pumps business and increasing demand from emerging markets.

Spriax-Sarco said it expected challenging market conditions across Europe but saw medium- to long-term growth opportunities in emerging markets.

The company, which makes steam traps and boiler control systems for the pharmaceutical, petrochemical and waste industries, raised its final dividend by 14 percent to 34.2 pence per share.

Spirax-Sarco reported a 7 percent rise in pretax profit to 132.3 million pounds($207.78 million), compared with 123.5 million pounds a year ago.

Total revenue rose 10 percent to 650 million pounds, while sales at its specialized pumps unit -- Watson Marlow -- rose 15 percent to 118.4 million pounds.

The engineering firm, which generates 90 percent of its revenue from outside the UK, posted a 12 percent rise in revenue from its Asian Pacific markets.

The Cheltenham, UK-based company’s shares were up 1 percent at 2037.12 pence on Thursday at 0800 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

($1 = 0.6367 British pounds)

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Corrects last paragraph to remove share background

