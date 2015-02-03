Spirit AeroSystems profit beats estimate as Boeing deliveries rise

(Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N), which makes fuselages for Boeing Co (BA.N), reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as the world’s largest planemaker bumped up production.

Spirit also said it expected a full-year 2015 profit of $3.60-$3.80 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $3.60, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boeing, which contributes about 84 percent of Spirit’s annual revenue, delivered 195 commercial aircraft in the fourth quarter, up from 172 last year, and said it would deliver 750 to 755 commercial planes in 2015.

Spirit said ship-set deliveries — or complete sets of parts for each aircraft — to Boeing rose to 172 in the quarter from 154 last year. The company delivered a total of 369 ship sets in the quarter, up from 357 a year ago.

Revenue in Spirit’s fuselage business, which contributes half its total revenue, rose 12.4 percent to $787.6 million.

The company’s order backlog rose 7 percent to $47 billion.

Spirit disposed of its money-losing Gulfstream wings business to Triumph Group Inc (TGI.N) in December. The company paid Triumph $160 million to take over the business, which had been on the block for more than a year.

Wichita, Kansas-based Spirit said it took a charge of $1.42 per share in the quarter related to the disposal.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $106.2 million, or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $586.9 million, or $4.15 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Spirit earned 87 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 76 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.57 billion, below the average analyst estimate of $1.67 billion.

Up to Monday’s close of $46.58, Spirit’s stock had risen 43 percent in the past 12 months.