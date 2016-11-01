Corn Flakes maker Kellogg's quarterly profit beats estimates
Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost-cutting and lower cost of goods sold, but sales fell for the seventh straight quarter.
Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher deliveries to Airbus Group SE (AIR.PA), and the company raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts.
Spirit Aero, which also counts Boeing Co (BA.N) and Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) among its customers, said it now expected 2016 earnings of $4.50-$4.65 per share on an adjusted basis, up from $4.30-$4.50 previously.
The Wichita, Kansas-based company raised its 2016 revenue forecast to $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion from $6.6 billion-$6.7 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Spirit Aero said ship-set deliveries — complete sets of parts for individual aircraft — to Airbus, its second biggest customer, rose to 156 in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 from 146 a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 7.4 percent to $1.71 billion.
However, net income fell to $145.1 million, or $1.16 per share, from $313.6 million, or $2.24 per share.
The company's profit last year included a $189.4 million benefit from a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
Analysts had expected third-quarter profit of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion.
Spirit AeroSystems' shares have risen 0.6 percent this year, compared with a 5.3 percent increase in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace index .DJUSAS.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Intercontinental Exchange Inc , which saw a jump in profits in the latest quarter, is evaluating opportunities to expand in Britain following the UK's vote to leave the European Union, the head of the exchange and clearing house operator said on Tuesday.
U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co may need to restart its idled potash mine at Colonsay, Saskatchewan next year, as international buyers work through inventories, the company said on Tuesday.