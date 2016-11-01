Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher deliveries to Airbus Group SE (AIR.PA), and the company raised its full-year profit and revenue forecasts.

Spirit Aero, which also counts Boeing Co (BA.N) and Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) among its customers, said it now expected 2016 earnings of $4.50-$4.65 per share on an adjusted basis, up from $4.30-$4.50 previously.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company raised its 2016 revenue forecast to $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion from $6.6 billion-$6.7 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Spirit Aero said ship-set deliveries — complete sets of parts for individual aircraft — to Airbus, its second biggest customer, rose to 156 in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 from 146 a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 7.4 percent to $1.71 billion.

However, net income fell to $145.1 million, or $1.16 per share, from $313.6 million, or $2.24 per share.

The company's profit last year included a $189.4 million benefit from a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Analysts had expected third-quarter profit of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion.

Spirit AeroSystems' shares have risen 0.6 percent this year, compared with a 5.3 percent increase in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace index .DJUSAS.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)