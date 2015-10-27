Spirit AeroSystems sees modest impact if Boeing cuts 777 rate

(Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) would feel only a modest impact if Boeing Co (BA.N) cut production rates of its 777 mini-jumbo jetliner, Chief Executive Larry Lawson said on Tuesday.

Boeing said last week that it was considering scenarios for cutting 777 production to as few as 7 a month from 8.3 as it shifts to the successor jet, the 777X.

Speaking on a conference call after releasing third-quarter earnings, Lawson said the 777 parts Spirit builds represent only a fraction of sales. All of Spirit’s work for Boeing accounted for about 65 percent of net revenue last year, the company said.

“We’re talking about a fraction of a fraction,” Lawson said, noting that the change would not happen until 2018, if at all.

Spirit makes 777 fuselage sections, nacelles, pylons and wing pieces. It doesn’t detail revenue by aircraft, but said overall revenue declined 6 percent to $1.59 billion in the quarter from a year ago, mainly due to sale of work on General Dynamic Corp’s (GD.N) Gulfstream jets.

Net income rose 87 percent to $2.24 a share, boosted by a deferred tax benefit. Spirit shares were flat at $51.56 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Spirit delivered parts for eight Airbus (AIR.PA) A350 jetliners in the quarter, including one A350-1000, and said it expected the number to rise in the current quarter. It said one additional delivery occurred just outside the quarter because of timing with Airbus.

Amid concern that the commercial aircraft cycle may be peaking, Lawson voiced confidence about the long-term outlook for Spirit’s business. He said Spirit is on track to increase production rates for Boeing’s 737 and 787 jetliners and Airbus’ A320 and A350. Work on Boeing’s forthcoming 737 MAX and 777X also is on track, he said.

Spirit could accommodate higher production rates for the 737, 787 and A320 beyond what Boeing and Airbus have announced, and the company is comfortable that it could make a sufficient return on any needed investment, Lawson said.

Spirit is talking with the plane makers about higher rates, he added. But discussions about terms of those higher rates was “conjecture,” Lawson said. “We’re not having those discussions.”