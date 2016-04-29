FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus business helps Spirit Aero beat profit estimates
April 29, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

Airbus business helps Spirit Aero beat profit estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher deliveries of Airbus Group SE’s (AIR.PA) planes.

Spirit makes fuselage parts and some other structural components for Airbus’s wide-body A350 XWB planes. The company also makes the wing framework for the planemaker’s other aircraft including the A380.

About 11 percent of Spirit’s 2015 revenue came from Airbus.

Spirit said on Friday ship-set deliveries — or complete sets of parts for each aircraft — to Airbus rose to 184 units in the first quarter ended March 31, from 174, a year earlier.

Ship-set deliveries to Boeing Co (BA.N), Spirit’s biggest customer, fell to 198 units in the quarter from 201 in the quarter as the planemaker cuts production this year to switch to the upgraded models.

Boeing said last month it had ended an agreement with Spirit for the manufacture of spare parts.

Spirit’s net income fell to $171.6 million, or $1.29 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $181.9 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 3.5 pct to $1.68 billion.

Analysts on average had expected profit of $1.07 per share, on revenue $1.69 billion.

Spirit reiterated it full year revenue and profit forecasts.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

