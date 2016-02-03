Spirit AeroSystems forecasts profit largely above Street

(Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) forecast 2016 profit largely above Wall Street expectations despite Boeing Co (BA.N), its biggest customer, expecting to deliver fewer planes this year.

Spirit is a supplier of fuselages, propulsion systems and wing parts to Boeing‘s’ 787 Dreamliner, 777 and 737 planes.

Boeing accounted for more than 80 percent of Spirit’s revenue in 2014, while 10 percent of its revenue came from Airbus (AIR.PA).

Spirit said it expects 2016 earnings of $4.15-$4.35 per share, on revenue of $6.6 billion-$6.7 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting full-year revenue $6.85 billion, and earnings of $4.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Spirit also announced a share repurchase program of up to $600 million through Dec. 31, 2017.

The company’s stock was up 3 percent at $41.68 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Boeing said in January it expects to deliver 740 to 745 planes in 2016, its centenary year, down from a record 762 in 2015, due to production cuts required to boost output later in the decade.

Spirit’s total revenue rose to $1.61 billion, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.57 billion, a year earlier.

The company reported net income of $138.3 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with a loss of $106.2 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of deferred tax asset valuation allowance, Spirit earned 95 cents per share.

Last year’s loss included the impact of the Gulfstream program divestiture.