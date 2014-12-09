Triumph will be cash-flow negative from Gulfstream contracts: CFO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc (TGI.N) said on Tuesday its assumption of the wing contracts for two Gulfstream business jets from Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) will be cash-flow negative for the first three years, then generate cash in subsequent years.

However, a cash payment of $160 million from Spirit is expected to fully offset the negative cash flow, and that the operating margin on the programs would be about 8 percent to 10 percent, Triumph Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey McRae said on a conference call with analysts.

Spirit and Triumph announced earlier Tuesday that the money-losing contracts for Gulfstream’s G280 and G650 jets would move from Spirit to Triumph.