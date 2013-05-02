Spirit AeroSystems posts higher profit

(Reuters) - Aircraft supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as parts deliveries rose.

The maker of fuselage and wing systems said net income came to $81 million, or 57 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $74 million, or 52 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 14 percent to $1.44 billion. Deliveries of large plane parts rose 9 percent in the quarter, the company said in a statement.

Spirit, which is Boeing Co’s (BA.N) biggest supplier of fuselages and wing parts, is benefiting from higher commercial plane production.