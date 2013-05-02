FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spirit AeroSystems posts higher profit
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 2, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Spirit AeroSystems posts higher profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aircraft supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR.N) reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as parts deliveries rose.

The maker of fuselage and wing systems said net income came to $81 million, or 57 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with $74 million, or 52 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 14 percent to $1.44 billion. Deliveries of large plane parts rose 9 percent in the quarter, the company said in a statement.

Spirit, which is Boeing Co’s (BA.N) biggest supplier of fuselages and wing parts, is benefiting from higher commercial plane production.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.