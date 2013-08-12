FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spirit AeroSystems posts quarterly loss after big charges
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 12, 2013 / 8:34 PM / 4 years ago

Spirit AeroSystems posts quarterly loss after big charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR.N), a supplier of aircraft parts, reported a second-quarter loss on Monday as it took charges tied to expected cost increases for airplane programs.

The loss was $209.4 million, or $1.47 a diluted share, compared with a profit of $34.9 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year earlier quarter.

Results included pretax charges of $448 million, or $2.61 a share, tied mainly to Gulfstream (GD.N) business jet programs.

Spirit AeroSystems, which was spun off from Boeing (BA.N) in 2005, said last week that it plans to sell its Oklahoma operations that handle wing design for Gulfstream jets and develop wing parts for several Boeing models.

The company had delayed its earnings report that was previously scheduled for August 6, saying auditors had not finished their review.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.