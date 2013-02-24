FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: List of winners at the Independent Spirit Awards
#Film News
February 24, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 5 years ago

Factbox: List of winners at the Independent Spirit Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTA MONICA, California (Reuters) - The Independent Spirit Awards, the top accolades for the U.S. independent film industry, handed out honors for the best films and performances of 2012 on Saturday.

Following is a list of winners at the event sponsored by Los Angeles-based Film Independent.

BEST FEATURE “Silver Linings Playbook”

BEST FEMALE LEAD Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook”

BEST MALE LEAD John Hawkes, “The Sessions”

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE Helen Hunt, “The Sessions”

BEST SUPPORTING MALE Matthew McConaughey, “Magic Mike”

BEST DIRECTOR David O. Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”

BEST DOCUMENTARY “The Invisible War”

BEST FOREIGN FILM “Amour”

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to the director and producer) “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

BEST SCREENPLAY David O. Russell, “Silver Linings Playbook”

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY Derek Connolly, “Safety Not Guaranteed”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Ben Richardson, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000) “Middle of Nowhere”

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Given to one film’s director, casting director, and its ensemble cast) “Starlet”

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD Mynette Louie, “Stones in the Sun”

STELLA ARTOIS TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD Peter Nicks, “The Waiting Room”

Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
