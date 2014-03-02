FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: List of winners at the Independent Spirit Awards
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 2, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 4 years ago

Factbox: List of winners at the Independent Spirit Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SANTA MONICA, California (Reuters) - The Independent Spirit Awards handed out accolades on Saturday for the best films and performances of 2013.

The awards, sponsored by Los Angeles-based Film Independent, are the top honors in the United States for independent movies made for less than $20 million.

Following is a list of winners.

BEST FEATURE “12 Years a Slave”

BEST FEMALE LEAD Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

BEST MALE LEAD Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE Lupita Nyong‘o, “12 Years a Slave”

BEST SUPPORTING MALE Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

BEST DIRECTOR Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

BEST SCREENPLAY John Ridley, “12 Years of Slave”

BEST DOCUMENTARY “20 Feet From Stardom”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM “Blue is the Warmest Color”

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to the director and producer) Ryan Coogler, “Fruitvale Station”

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY Bob Nelson, “Nebraska”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Sean Bobbitt, “12 Years a Slave”

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (Given to the best feature made for under

$500,000) “This is Martin Bonner”

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD (Given to one film’s director, casting director, and its ensemble cast) “Mud”

PIAGET PRODUCERS AWARD Tony Halbrooks and James M. Johnston

STELLA ARTOIS TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD Jason Osder, “Let the Fire Burn”

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.