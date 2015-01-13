Greene King shareholders approve $1.2 billion takeover of Spirit

LONDON (Reuters) - British pubs group Greene King said its shareholders gave their blessing to its plan to acquire rival Spirit Pub Company for 774 million pounds ($1.17 billion).

The takeover was agreed in November and followed Spirit’s rejection of an earlier approach from Magners cider maker C&C Group.

“The combination of Greene King and Spirit will create the UK’s leading managed pub company and deliver significant value for shareholders,” Greene King’s chief executive Rooney Anand said in a statement.

Over 99 percent of investors in Greene King voted in favor of the deal at a meeting on Tuesday.