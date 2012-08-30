Splunk sales rise on customer additions

(Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc (SPLK.O) posted a 71 percent rise in second-quarter sales, helped by an increase in the number of customers, and forecast third-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates.

Shares of the company were up 13 percent at $34.50 in extended trading. The stock, which made its debut in April at $32 apiece, closed at $30.50 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

The company, whose larger rivals in the data analytics segment includes IBM (IBM.N) and Hewlett Packard (HPQ.N), forecast third-quarter revenue of between $45 million and $47 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $44.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net loss widened to $4.6 million, or 5 cents per share, from $3.9 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company made a loss of 1 cent per share.

Revenue for the company, which counts Bank of America (BAC.N), Viacom (VIAB.O) and Zynga (ZNGA.O) among its customers, rose to $44.5 million.

The company added about 400 customers and its licensing revenue grew by 61 percent, it said.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $39.84 million.

Splunk, started in 2004 as a troubleshooter for IT departments, helps organizations collect and analyze big data.