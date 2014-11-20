FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Software maker Splunk's revenue beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 20, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Software maker Splunk's revenue beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a better-than-expected 48 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it added more customers.

Shares of the company, which raised its full-year revenue forecast, rose 5 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

The company, whose software indexes and manages data from computers, servers and mobile devices, raised its revenue forecast to $438 million-$440 million from $423 million-$428 million for the year ending Jan. 31.

Analysts on average were expecting $428 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Splunk, which uses a Google-like interface that makes it easy to search and navigate a company’s database, said revenue rose to $116 million from $78.6 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $107.3 million.

The company said it added 500 enterprise customers in the quarter, taking its customer count to more than 8,400 worldwide.

Splunk said net loss attributable to the company widened to $48.6 million, or 40 cents per share, from $16.6 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 2 cents per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 1 cent.

Splunk’s shares closed at $64.94 on the Nasdaq. Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had fallen about 5 percent this year.

Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.