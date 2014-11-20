Software maker Splunk's revenue beats estimates

(Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a better-than-expected 48 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it added more customers.

Shares of the company, which raised its full-year revenue forecast, rose 5 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.

The company, whose software indexes and manages data from computers, servers and mobile devices, raised its revenue forecast to $438 million-$440 million from $423 million-$428 million for the year ending Jan. 31.

Analysts on average were expecting $428 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Splunk, which uses a Google-like interface that makes it easy to search and navigate a company’s database, said revenue rose to $116 million from $78.6 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $107.3 million.

The company said it added 500 enterprise customers in the quarter, taking its customer count to more than 8,400 worldwide.

Splunk said net loss attributable to the company widened to $48.6 million, or 40 cents per share, from $16.6 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 2 cents per share, above analysts’ average estimate of 1 cent.

Splunk’s shares closed at $64.94 on the Nasdaq. Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had fallen about 5 percent this year.