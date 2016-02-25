FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Data analytics software maker Splunk's revenue jumps 49 percent
February 25, 2016 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Data analytics software maker Splunk's revenue jumps 49 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 49 percent rise in quarterly revenue as businesses increasingly turn to data analytics to secure their networks from a surge in highly sophisticated cyber attacks.

The company’s net loss rose to $79.3 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $57 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $220 million from $147.4 million.

Splunk said it added more than 600 enterprise customers in the quarter.

Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

