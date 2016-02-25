Data analytics software maker Splunk's revenue jumps 49 percent

(Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a 49 percent rise in quarterly revenue as businesses increasingly turn to data analytics to secure their networks from a surge in highly sophisticated cyber attacks.

The company’s net loss rose to $79.3 million, or 61 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $57 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $220 million from $147.4 million.

Splunk said it added more than 600 enterprise customers in the quarter.