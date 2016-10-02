FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Motorboat champion Rossi killed in German race
October 2, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Motorboat champion Rossi killed in German race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Italian motorboat world champion Massimo Rossi died on Sunday following a crash during a race in Germany, police and organizers said.

The 24-year-old was catapulted out of his boat during a turn in a race on the Moselle river in southwestern Germany, hitting a tree, local police said.

The 35th international race at Traben-Trabach was stopped following the crash.

"This is the worst thing I could imagine," said Wilfried Roecker, head of the German motor yacht federation.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon

