BERLIN Italian motorboat world champion Massimo Rossi died on Sunday following a crash during a race in Germany, police and organizers said.
The 24-year-old was catapulted out of his boat during a turn in a race on the Moselle river in southwestern Germany, hitting a tree, local police said.
The 35th international race at Traben-Trabach was stopped following the crash.
"This is the worst thing I could imagine," said Wilfried Roecker, head of the German motor yacht federation.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)