UK Athletics happy with Farah's training program

LONDON (Reuters) - UK Athletics has cleared British athletes including double Olympic and world champion Mo Farah to continue training under Alberto Salazar and said there was “no reason to be concerned” about the American coach’s Oregon training project.

A BBC television program had made allegations of doping against Salazar, a consultant to UKA, although there was no suggestion that Farah was ever involved.

After a full review by its Performance Oversight Group of Salazar’s Oregon training project, the UKA has dismissed any concerns.

“In July we said that there was no evidence of any impropriety on the part of Mo Farah and no reason to lack confidence in his training program,” a statement from UKA said on Friday.

”The Oversight Group have restated that view today. They have also found no reason to be concerned about the engagement of other British athletes and coaches with the Oregon Project.

“The review established that the vast majority of the endurance program’s interaction with the Oregon Project is in fact focussed on Mo Farah, with very little other UK Athletics related activity. Coaching and support for Mo Farah will remain the focus of our engagement with the Oregon Project.”

The statement added that UKA will continue to cooperate with the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s inquiry.

”Obviously since our review was set up USADA announced that it was conducting an investigation into allegations made in respect of staff within the Oregon Project.

”USADA is clearly the right body to look at anti-doping issues. They have asked us not to give any further details of our review until their work has concluded.

“We respect their request and are of course giving them our fullest support and co-operation.”