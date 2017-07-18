FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 33 minutes
Appeal by heptathlete Chernova dismissed by CAS
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
India fumes as Philip Morris targets young people
Reuters Investigates
India fumes as Philip Morris targets young people
End to austerity? Poll exposes rift in Britain's Conservative party
Business
End to austerity? Poll exposes rift in Britain's Conservative party
Missing Chinese scholar rattles compatriots at U.S. colleges
World
Missing Chinese scholar rattles compatriots at U.S. colleges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 18, 2017 / 3:44 PM / in 33 minutes

Appeal by heptathlete Chernova dismissed by CAS

1 Min Read

Russia's Tatyana Chernova competes during the women's heptathlon javelin throw Group B event during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 4, 2012.Kai Pfaffenbach

ZURICH (Reuters) - Russian heptathlete Tatyana Chernova has had her appeal against her ban for blood doping offences rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS said on Tuesday.

"Ms Chernova remains sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of three years and eight months, beginning on 5 February 2016 and all results achieved by Tatyana Chernova between 15 August 2011 and 22 July 2013 are annulled," the sport's highest tribunal said in a statement.

Chernova was stripped of her 2011 world title in November 2016 for a doping violation, with Britain's Jessica Ennis-Hill awarded the gold medal.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.