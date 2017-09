Sebastian Coe, IAAF's President, attends a press conference as part of the 203nd International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) council meeting in Monaco, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MONACO (Reuters) - The IAAF needs more time to investigate Russian anti-doping progress before this year’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the world athletics ruling body’s President Sebastian Coe said on Friday.

Russia will not be reinstated to the IAAF at this stage.