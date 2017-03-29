FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Athletics-Spencer's anti-doping case set for May 15
#Sports News
March 29, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 5 months ago

Athletics-Spencer's anti-doping case set for May 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kaliese Spencer (C), the reigning Commonwealth Games 400 meters hurdles champion, sits next to her attorney Paul Greene (L) and her manager Marvin Anderson, as she attends a meeting with a panel overseeing her anti-doping case in Kingston, Jamaica, March 29, 2017.Gilbert Bellamy

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Reigning Commonwealth Games 400 metres hurdles champion Kaliese Spencer's anti-doping hearing will begin May 15 in Jamaica, the panel overseeing the case said on Wednesday.

Spencer, who has denied the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission's claims that she refused or evaded a drug test, will also learn sometime over the next week whether her request to have the provisional ban lifted is granted.

Her hearing will be conducted before Jamaica's Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. The maximum penalty is a four-year suspension.

Jamaica's Spencer won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and was also a world championship silver medallist in the 4x400m relay in Berlin in 2009.

Reporting by Kayon Raynor; Editing by Frank Pingue

