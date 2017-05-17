FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Spencer doping decision expected before Jamaican champs
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 17, 2017 / 1:04 AM / 3 months ago

Spencer doping decision expected before Jamaican champs

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Kaliese Spencer (C), the reigning Commonwealth Games 400 meters hurdles champion, sits next to her attorney Paul Greene (L) and her manager Marvin Anderson, as she attends a meeting with a panel overseeing her anti-doping case in Kingston, Jamaica, March 29, 2017.Gilbert Bellamy

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Jamaican Commonwealth Games 400 metres hurdles champion Kaliese Spencer should learn before her national championships an anti-doping panel's decision on charges that she refused or evaded a drug test, her attorney said on Tuesday.

Spencer faces up to a four-year suspension on the charges, which she has denied.

Testimony before Jamaica's Independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has ended and a ruling is expected on June 15, attorney Paul Greene told Reuters.

That would be one week before the Jamaican national championships, which double as trials for the world championships in London.

"The hearing is over and will be done on a timetable that will allow Ms Spencer to come back and compete at nationals and have a chance to go to worlds," Greene said.

Reporting by Kayon Raynor in Kingston, editing by Gene Cherry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.