FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
IOC's Bach is part of doping problem, says discus champion Harting
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 26, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

IOC's Bach is part of doping problem, says discus champion Harting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Germany's Olympic discus champion Robert Harting has launched a stinging attack on International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, describing him as part of the problem in the fight against doping.

The IOC on Sunday rejected calls for Russia to be banned from next month's Rio Games over its doping record, leaving international sports federations to decide whether individual athletes should be allowed to compete.

The decision drew condemnation from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), which said it would "inevitably lead to ... lesser protection for clean athletes" and Harting has joined a chorus of criticism from Olympic competitors.

"For me he (Bach) is part of the doping system, not the anti-doping system," Harting told a news conference on Tuesday.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach leaves a news conference after the Olympic Summit on doping in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 21, 2016.Denis Balibouse

"I cannot personally see it in any other way, because I am a strong anti-doping campaigner. Many officials have failed and they need to take a good hard look at themselves because at the end of the day they have failed in many ways."

The IOC was not immediately available to comment.

WADA and 14 national anti-doping organizations had urged the IOC to impose a blanket ban in the wake of the damning McLaren report that found evidence of state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

The 31-year-old Harting, who won gold at London 2012 and three straight world titles from 2009-2013, was asked if he was ashamed of his compatriot Bach.

"Yes, you could say that," he replied. "I am ashamed of Thomas Bach. I am personally ashamed, the whole thing is a pity."

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.