8 months ago
#Sports News
December 8, 2016 / 9:32 PM / 8 months ago

Doping: CAS strips Romanian lifter, Russian boxer of Rio medals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 85kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 12/08/2016. Gabriel Sincraian (ROU) of Romania competes.Stoyan Nenov

BERNE (Reuters) - Romanian weightlifter Gabriel Sincraian and Russian boxer Misha Aloian have been stripped of their 2016 Olympic medals after failing doping tests at the Games, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Thursday.

Sincraian, who won bronze in the men's 85kg event, tested positive for exogenous testosterone at the Rio de Janeiro Games on Aug. 12, according to a statement from sport's highest tribunal.

Aloian, silver medalist in the -52kg boxing event, failed a test for tuaminoheptane, a stimulant.

CAS said the results of both athletes in Rio had been disqualified.

The buildup to the Games was overshadowed by the specter of doping and about 100 Russian athletes were banned from competing following revelations of a widespread and state-backed doping system in the country.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Tony Jimenez

