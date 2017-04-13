FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
WADA reinstates Doha anti-doping laboratory
#Sports News
April 13, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 4 months ago

WADA reinstates Doha anti-doping laboratory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015.Christinne Muschi/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Doping Analysis Laboratory in Doha has had its suspension lifted and been reinstated, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday.

The Doha laboratory, which had its accreditation suspended last November because it did not comply with international standards, can immediately resume all anti-doping activities, including the analysis of urine and blood samples.

"WADA is pleased to confirm that the Doha Laboratory's accreditation has been reinstated approximately five months after the laboratory was suspended," WADA director general Olivier Niggli said in a statement.

"We are confident that the laboratory has corrected its deficiencies; and, our Laboratory Expert Group will now continue to monitor the laboratory's performance to ensure that it operates to the high standards required by WADA."

Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Ian Chadband

