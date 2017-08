A blue strobe light is seen on the roof of a car in front of the logo of the Russian Olympic Committee on its headquarters building in Moscow, Russia, July 20, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's equestrian team has been allowed by the sport's federation (FEI) to take part in the Olympic Games in Rio, R-Sport news agency cited the Russian Equestrian Federation (REF) as saying on Tuesday.

"We have received a reply from the international equestrian federation which said that the Russian team is admitted to the Olympics," the agency quoted an REF official as saying by telephone.