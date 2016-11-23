FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
WADA figures show slight rise in positive tests
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 24, 2016 / 12:00 AM / 9 months ago

WADA figures show slight rise in positive tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015.Christinne Muschi/File Photo

(Reuters) - There was a slight rise in the number of positive tests carried out worldwide last year, World Anti-Doping Agency figures released on Wednesday showed.

WADA's report showed banned substances were found in 3,809 samples from 303,369 tests carried out globally last year, or 1.26 percent. That is up from 3,153 adverse analytical findings from 283,304 samples, or 1.1 percent, in 2014.

WADA's 2015 Testing Figures Report marks the first set of global testing data since the 2015 World Anti-Doping Code came into effect at the start of last year.

The figures, which summarize the results of all 2015 samples analysed by WADA-accredited laboratories, also showed there was a relative increase in the number of blood samples collected to 6.98 percent in 2015 from 4.78 percent in 2014.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.