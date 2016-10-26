FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
WADA says second McLaren report due in early December
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 26, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

WADA says second McLaren report due in early December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015.Christinne Muschi/File Photo

(Reuters) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Wednesday that a second report from Richard McLaren, whose initial probe confirmed allegations of a broad doping scheme in Russian sport, will be released in early December.

WADA did not say what the 'McLaren Investigation Report, Part II' would focus on but some reports have suggested the Canadian lawyer could provide the doping agency with a future roadmap against doping.

The original McLaren report, released in July, was one of two commissioned by WADA over the last year which revealed widespread state-sponsored doping in Russian sport.

The first, released last November, alleged widespread corruption and collusion that added up to a state-sponsored drugs culture in Russian athletics.

The early December report will arrive a little over three months after the International Olympic Committee blamed WADA for the uncertainty surrounding Russian athletes at the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.