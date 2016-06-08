FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin: We will treat all unfounded doping allegations as slander - RIA
June 8, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Kremlin: We will treat all unfounded doping allegations as slander - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during a news briefing on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will treat all unfounded allegations of doping against its sportspeople as slander, the RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday.

Referring to genuine doping cases which have already been proven, Peskov said: “All this does not mean that we are ready to accept any unfounded allegations, any unsubstantiated accusations.”

Any new wider allegations not underpinned by hard evidence would be treated as “absolute slander,” said Peskov.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

