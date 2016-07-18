UFC's Jones facing longer doping suspension: report

Apr 26, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; Jon Jones puts his arms in the air after the UFC light heavy weight championship fight against Glover Texeira at Baltimore Arena. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Nevada State Athletic Commission extended a temporary suspension for Jon Jones on Monday and revealed two banned substances the UFC fighter tested positive for, according to ESPN.

Jones, who was pulled from a light heavyweight title fight against Daniel Cormier days before UFC 200 earlier this month, tested positive for clomiphene and traces of letrozole in an out-of-competition sample provided on June 16, the report said.

Clomiphene is listed as an anti-estrogenic substance on the banned list and letrozole is an aromatase inhibitor.

The Nevada district attorney's office informed the NSAC of a potential hearing date around September of October, ESPN said.

An NSAC spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Jones, 28, is facing a two-year ban under the policies of Ultimate Fighting Championship's drug program and the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which was responsible for the June 16 test, but is also subject to the NSAC's jurisdiction.

Jones (22-1) previously denied taking any banned substances.

"Being labeled as someone who would cheat hurts more than anything else I've ever been through in my career," Jones told a news conference in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Another doping controversy surrounds the bout that replaced the Jones-Cormier clash as main event at UFC 200 following Jones's temporary suspension.

Former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, who beat Mark Hunt by unanimous decision in the July 9 clash in the Las Vegas octagon, was flagged last week by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for a possible doping violation.