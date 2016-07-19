FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian sports minister says ready to drop plans for Rio Games visit: TASS
July 19, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Russian sports minister says ready to drop plans for Rio Games visit: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday he was ready to cancel plans to visit the Rio Olympic Games in August, TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

His commend were aired after the International Olympic Committee said it will not grant Olympic accreditation to any Russian official implicated in a doping report and would "explore legal options" to ban Russia from the games.

"For me, the main thing is that our team attends the Olympic Games," Mutko was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
