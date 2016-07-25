Egypt's javelin hopeful banned after doping test

Ihab Abdelrahman El Sayed of Egypt celebrates after winning silver at the men's javelin throw final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 26, 2015.

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's Olympic hopeful Ihab Abdelrahman, a silver medalist in the men's javelin at last year's world championship, has been suspended for failing a doping test.

"We received news that Ihab has failed a doping test. We have asked for sample B to be tested. We hope the result is negative," Egyptian Olympic Committee president Hisham Hatab told Reuters. Abdelrahman has protested his innocence in a television interview.

"I am a million percent innocent," he said. "I have been taking food supplements since 2013 and passed every previous test.

"I feel I'm in a nightmare. It's impossible I have put myself in this situation.

"I did urine and blood tests in February and the results were negative. I was also tested in May and the result was negative. Why is this the only positive result? Why did this happen at this time."

Egypt's anti-doping authority NADO said Abdelrahman was tested in April and his A sample gave a positive reading at a lab in Barcelona.

The 27-year-old secured Egypt's first medal at a major athletic championship in Beijing last year and was the country's biggest hope for a medal at next month's Rio Games.