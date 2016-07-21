FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kremlin says regrets decision by court on Russian athletes
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
July 21, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Kremlin says regrets decision by court on Russian athletes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it deeply regretted that the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected a legal challenge by a group of Russian track-and-field athletes against their exclusion from the Rio Olympic Games.

"I certainly regret such a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport which refers to absolutely all of our athletes (who filed the claims)," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

"The principle of collective responsibility is hardly acceptable," Peskov said.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

