5 months ago
#Sports News
March 13, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 5 months ago

CAS tribunal upholds lifetime ban on Russian doping doctor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is pictured in Lausanne February 7, 2013.Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.

Lausanne-based CAS upheld the ban as part of an arbitration involving the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) and the Russian Athletics Federation, citing in a statement "clear evidence" that he violated IAAF doping rules governing possession and trafficking of prohibited substances.

In a 2015 report, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) wrote that Portugalov supplied performance enhancing drugs to athletes and coaches, administered doping programs and "even injected athletes himself".

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

