FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russian rowers to appeal Rio doping ban at CAS - TASS
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 4, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Russian rowers to appeal Rio doping ban at CAS - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Rowing Federation (RRF) plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to contest a doping ban barring its men's quadruple sculls crew from the Rio Olympics, TASS news agency reported on Monday.

One of the crew members, Sergei Fedorovtsev, provided a urine sample at an out-of-competition test conducted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on May 17 and tested positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine.

"The lawyers of the Russian Olympic Committee have already started to prepare the documents, we will launch an appeal to CAS," TASS quoted RRF president Veniamin But as saying.

CAS is already mediating efforts to settle a dispute between Russia, its athletes and the governing body of world athletics over their participation in the Rio Olympic Games.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.