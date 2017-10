The Russian national flag (R) and the Olympic flag are seen during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Russia, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state investigators are looking into allegations from former anti-doping laboratory chief Grigory Rodchenkov about Russian sports doping, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.

Interfax news agency cited Vladimir Markin, spokesman for Russia’s Investigative Committee, as saying that a decision will be taken on how to proceed with the cases based on the results of the checks.