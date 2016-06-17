FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian sports ministry: Olympics will be diminished without our athletes
June 17, 2016

Russian sports ministry: Olympics will be diminished without our athletes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Sports Ministry said on Friday it was extremely disappointed by the IAAF’s decision to uphold a ban of all Russian track-and-field athletes from international competition and the Rio Olympics would be diminished by their absence.

“Clean athletes’ dreams are being destroyed because of the reprehensible behavior of other athletes and officials,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We have done everything possible since the ban was first imposed to regain the trust of the international community ... We have nothing to hide and feel we had met the IAAF’s conditions for re-entry.”

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

